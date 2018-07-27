× Caseyville serial Red Bull thief identified, no arrest made

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Caseyville police asking for the publics help to find a man caught on camera stealing 120 cans of red bull from a convenience store has been identified.

Friday morning 35-year-old John Finley is charged with three counts of retail theft after surveillance video showed him shoving packs of red bull down his pants during three separate trips to the same store.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you see the car or know anything about the suspect, you’re asked to contact the Caseyville Police Department.