Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Snow Cone is a little bit different because it does not have an official location. The snow cone business runs like a catering business, and brings their business to the customer.

St. Louis Snow Cone owner, Richard Kuehl, demonstrated how he makes some popular menu items and also some of his favorites.

For more information or to get St. Louis Snow Cone to come to you visit www.stlsnowcone.com.