Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…JULY 28-29, 2018
It is the last weekend of July…Summer is flying by…a non-Summer weekend on the way thanks to the return of an active more zonal west to east flow in the atmosphere.
Saturday…increasing clouds but thinking the bulk of the day is fine…85 for the high…developing rain and some storms Saturday night…limited in the evening…then increasing rain Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night and into Monday…not raining all the time but a wet run…we need some rainfall. Temps stay near to below average over the weekend into early next week