Front Row – Kevin Johnson previews St. Louis weekend entertainment

ST. LOUIS - This weekend in St. Louis presents many opportunities to attend concerts of different genres. Some of the shows around the area include:
Jimmy Vaughan, Friday, July 27, Old Rock House
Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Ann Wilson of Heart, Saturday, July 28, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Rakim, Biz Markie, Saturday, July 28, The Pageant
Ada Vox, Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, Hamburger Mary's
Chris Brown, 6lack, H.E.R., Rich the Kid, Sunday, July 29, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
