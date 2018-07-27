Front Row – Kevin Johnson previews St. Louis weekend entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This weekend in St. Louis presents many opportunities to attend concerts of different genres. Some of the shows around the area include:

Jimmy Vaughan, Friday, July 27, Old Rock House

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Ann Wilson of Heart, Saturday, July 28, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Rakim, Biz Markie, Saturday, July 28, The Pageant

Ada Vox, Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, Hamburger Mary's

Chris Brown, 6lack, H.E.R., Rich the Kid, Sunday, July 29, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

For more information go to www.stltoday.com.