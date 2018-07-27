Medical emergency leads to crash with Illinois State Trooper near Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – An Illinois State Trooper has been extracted from his vehicle after a serious crash Friday afternoon. Police tell FOX 2 that the accident occurred on I-55 near Illinois 143 in the construction zone. Lanes of the highway are closed and traffic is backed up in the area.

The driver of a silver four-door car had a medical emergency behind the wheel. He struck the trooper’s SUV and then hit the highway median. Images captured from SkyFOX Helicopter show the roof ripped off of the car. It appears that first responders had to rescue the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Illinois State Trooper involved in the crash told EMS workers that his neck hurt after the accident. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

