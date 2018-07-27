Lime introduces electric scooters to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lime, formerly known as Lime Bike, is looking to capitalize off its bike-sharing program across St. Louis by rolling out electric scooters on the city streets.

On Friday, the company announced a slight name change and introduced another mode of moving around the St. Louis region.

The scooters will start to show up around St. Louis, St. Louis County, and at transit centers across the bi-state area. Both the company and the city believe electric scooters will soon help to level the playing field for opportunities and equality for all.

Earlier in the spring, dock-free pedal bikes began showing up all over the city. Riders began finding the bikes all over the region with their smartphones and QR codes.

Riders can download the Lime app on their smart device to learn the location of the nearest scooter or bike. When you find the scooter, simply swipe the QR code to unlock the device.

You can only ride the electric scooters on roads, not sidewalks.

The company believes e-assist bikes and now electric scooters will make St. Louis more accessible for everyone.

The San Mateo, California-based company partnered the city, as well as Bi-State Development, Trailnet, and Citizens for Modern Transit.