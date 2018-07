Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO — The St. Charles City Police Department is joining in the lip sync challenge. They even brought a flamethrower!

The officers say that public safety was not sacrificed during the making of this video. Officers donated their time to hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Don't worry, there is a disclaimer at the end of the video that states the department does not actually own the flamethrower.