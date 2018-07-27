St. Louis chefs open their kitchens to help children in St. Vincent fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Vincent Home for Children is gearing up for its annual Kookin’ for Kids fundraiser to assist at-risk kids in getting the help they need.

Children facing life challenges are welcome at St. Vincent in Normandy. The door is always open.

“One of the great traditions of St. Vincent’s in our 168-year existence, we’ve never charged for services,” said Mike Meyer, Chief Development Officer for St. Vincent.

Kookin’ for Kids is St. Vincent’s largest fundraiser, featuring some of St. Louis’ best restaurants, that bring their specialty item in an appetizer-sized portion.

“And our guests get to mingle around the room and try a wide variety of food,” Meyer said.

Tasty samples make it possible for families to receive services tailored to meet their specific needs.

“Here at St. Vincent we provide that therapeutic support that they need to become well-rounded community members,” said Dr. Courtney Graves, Chief Clinical Officer at St. Vincent.

Services include a 30-day residential program, a 90-day aftercare program, and home-based counseling. The early intervention program addresses the emotional and social issues facing children as young as eight. And a substance abuse program offers screening and treatment.

“If a parent is having some issues with their child where they think they may using some illegal substances, we’re free to do an assessment and a drug screening for that family”, Graves said.

St. Vincent's Youth Development Center is a place for fun, fitness, and job readiness. It is equipped with a kitchen for culinary arts training and an audio production studio. Dr. Graves said he’s looking for a tech partner.

“My goal is to have someone teach the youth coding,” he said. “Some type of gaming, really to teach youth to take some of the interests they have and make a career out of it.”

Career chefs gladly open their kitchens so these kids have a bright future.

St. Vincent Home for Children

Kookin’ for Kids

Sunday, August 5

Chase Park Plaza