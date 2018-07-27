× Voting machines put to the test a week ahead of Primary Elections

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners is set to test its voting equipment Friday at 11a.m.

This is ahead of August 7 primary election, where voters in each party will choose candidates for the November general election and decide on Proposition A.

Friday’s voting machine test is open to the public.

Polling places are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, with election machines and paper ballots available.