ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29, 2018

International Tiger Day

Date: Saturday, July 28 Venue: Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $10 at the door

Celebrate International Tiger Day with a fun-filled day of tigers, music, food, and more! 100% of the proceeds go back to the sanctuary to care for the animals. Meet tiger keepers, watch the cats receive special enrichment, and enjoy playing the carnival/conservation games. Lunch will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Parking is available off site with free shuttle service to and from the Sanctuary. Handicap parking available in Sanctuary parking lot.

http://crownridgetigers.com/events/international-tiger-day

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 3:05pm, Sunday: 7:05pm Tickets: Prices vary, starting around $30.00

Vs. Chicago Cubs

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2018-07

River City Rascals

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Venue: CarShield Field, O'Fallon, MO

Saturday: 6:35pm, Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets start at $9.00

Vs. Evansville Otters – Saturday is Back 2 School Night

http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/

Let’s Play Ball!: Games of America’s Favorite Pastime

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Venue: Field House Museum, 634 South Broadway, Downtown STL

Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: Noon-4pm Tickets: Adults: $10.00, Children 7-16: $5.00

Stop in and explore games based on America’s favorite sport, baseball! From card games to board games and all those in between, Let’s Play Ball!: Games of America’s Favorite Pastime is a home run for the whole family.

https://fieldhousemuseum.org/

The Muny: Gypsy

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: Free seats - $100.00

Revered by many as the greatest musical ever written, Gypsy is the timeless tale of an ambitious stage mother, Momma Rose, fighting for her daughters’ success…while secretly yearning for her own. With a book by Academy Award-winner Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim, Gypsy features countless showstoppers, including “Let Me Entertain You” and “Together, Wherever We Go.”

https://muny.org/gypsy/

Madison County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Venue: Fairgrounds, Park Hill Drive, Highland, IL

Saturday: 8:00am-11:30pm, Sunday: 8:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free, Parking $5.00

The fair includes livestock shows, tractor pulls, demolition derbies (both automobile and combine!), musicians, 4-H exhibits, pageants, and stock car races.

http://www.madcofair.com/fair_schedule/

St. Charles County Fair

Date: Saturday, July 28 Venue: Rotary Park, Wentzville, MO

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm

Admission: Adults $20.00, Children ages 6-12 $5.00

This classic annual fair features special events, variety of foods, a parade, 4H, livestock, and agricultural exhibits. All tickets include carnival rides, entertainment, and parking.

www.stcharlescofair.org

Monroe County Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Monroe County Fairgrounds Park, IL-156, Waterloo, IL

Saturday: 9:30am-Midnight - Admission: $15.00 after 2pm

Sunday: 10:30am-9:00pm - Admission: Free

Children 12 and under are free. Admission prices include parking and grandstand.

Events get going early Saturday with the heavy horse and mule shows. In the evening, the ITPA truck and tractor pulls continue. On Sunday, the fair comes to a close after a full day of events for the whole family. FFA Fun Night is held in the main arena.

www.monroecounty-fair.org

St. Louis Wedding Show

Date: Sunday, July 29 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Registration: $10 at the door – cash only

The Largest Wedding Planning Event in the Midwest with easy access to exhibitor displays, extra wide aisles, and no long lines.

http://www.stlbrideandgroom.com/wedding-show/

Flora Borealis

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 28-29 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 7:00pm-11:00pm Tickets: $25 adults, $12 children – Discounts for Garden members

Doors Open at 7 p.m. for all ticket holders to stroll Garden grounds until sunset. Then visitors will embark on a 1-mile journey through iconic Garden locations transformed through a combination of lights, moving images, and sounds that bring the Garden to life like never before.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/flora

Golf the Galleries: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

Date: Saturday & Sunday, July 14-15 Venue: Sheldon Art Galleries, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-3pm (last tee time 2pm), Sunday: 11am-4pm (last tee time 3pm)

Cost: $10 adults / $6 children 12 and under - - Viewing the exhibit is free.

“Golf the Galleries” is a playable, artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf installation. Designed to be family-friendly and accessible, the course combines the visual arts with the fun of mini golf.

http://thesheldon.org/page.php?page_id=74

Great Museum Exhibits:

Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission – St. Louis Science Center

https://www.slsc.org/

Sunken Cities: Egypt’s Lost Worlds – Saint Louis Art Museum

http://www.slam.org/exhibitions/sunkencities.php

Muny Memories: 100 Seasons Onstage – Missouri History Museum

http://mohistory.org/exhibits/muny-memories/