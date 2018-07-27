Wisconsin a go-to destination for outdoor fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISCONSIN - Wisconsin is a state that does not fall short of outdoor activities. Wisconsin is home to more than 15,000 inland lakes which makes it a popular place for fishing, boating, paddling and sailing.

Wisconsin Tourism Secretary, Stephanie Kitts said some of the top destinations in Wisconsin are Wisconsin Dells, Door County and the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail.

Wisconsin Dells is known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World" and Door County is sometimes called the "Cape Cod of the Midwest" because it is surrounded by Green Bay and Lake Michigan waters.

For more information about traveling to Wisconsin visit www.travelwisconsin.com.