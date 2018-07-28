× 100s at funeral for 5 relatives killed in boat

INDIANAPOLIS – Hundreds of people are attending the funeral for five of the nine members of an Indianapolis family who were killed when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake during a storm.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is among the mourners a Saturday’s services at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis to honor 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank July 19 in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, killing 17 people. Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family’s only survivors.

A funeral was held Friday for Tia Coleman’s husband, 40-year-old Glenn Coleman, and three children _ 9-year-old Reece, 7-year-old Evan and 1-year-old Arya.