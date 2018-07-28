10th Annual Valley Park Safety Fair to empower children through knowledge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. - Sixteen years ago, on July 26, 2002, Casey Williamson was abducted and killed in Valley Park. Her family has set out to empower children through knowledge in order to keep them safe from harm.

The 10th Annual Valley Park Safety Fair is taking place on Saturday, July 28 at 9:30 a.m.

MoChips will be there to provide ID kits for children. Ray Amanat will work with them on personal safety, and groups will be available to cover many other safety and health-related topics such as bike safety, water safety, fire safety, poison control, outdoor safety, 911 skill development, and more.

All activities are free, and there will games and prizes to keep the day fun.

