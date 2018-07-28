× Cardinals deal Wildwood native Luke Voit to Yankees

ST. LOUIS, MO- Late Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have acquired left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve and right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos from New York Yankees in exchange for Memphis (AAA) first baseman Luke Voit and International Cap space.

Luke Voit is a Wildwood, MO native, who went to Lafayette High School.

Shreve, 28, has appeared in 39 games for the Yankees this season. Gallegos, 26, has appeared in 20 career games (four in 2018) with Yankees. He will be assigned to Memphis’ roster.