Construction crews, volunteers clean up abandoned homes and lots in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Saturday, the Penrose and Kingsway East neighborhoods of St. Louis were visited by volunteers with Clean Sweep 2018 , a program sparking new life in parts of that city that are challenged by condemned homes and overgrown lots. St. Louis area construction companies unite with volunteers to make neighborhoods nicer for residents and unwelcome to criminals.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says, “There’s a number of buildings being taken down by Fred Weber. Nothing good happens in a vacant building.”

Workers from a number of construction companies are volunteering on their day off to make the community better. Twenty people showed up from S.M. Wilson.

Scott Wilson, the CEO, says, “Our office is in the city of St. Louis. We believe in it. We have a for a long time. It makes me feel great to be a part of this."

James Clark with Better Family Life says it’s time to stop talking about racial issues and that all races should be working together to solve problems and make life better in troubled neighborhoods.

Clark says, “It brings the self-esteem. It makes people more excited about life. It brings hope back into neighborhoods.”

Volunteer Beth Susic says, “I’ve just been inspired by Better Family Life and Operation Clean Sweep to be like the hands and the feet of city and taken ownership of making it a better place.

So far, the monthly events have demolished 23 structures and cleared more than 50 trees.

Another clean-up is scheduled for August 25, 2018 in the Walnut Park neighborhood. To volunteer, visit www.betterfamilylife.org/clean-sweep.