Man in custody after playing with a gun leads to fatal shooting

BLACK JACK, MO – A man is now behind bars accused of involuntary manslaughter after an early morning shooting in Black Jack, MO. St. Louis County Police say that Ronnie Williams, 18, was playing with a gun around 1:30am Saturday in the backseat of a car on Bristol Rock Road when he shot 17-year-old Lorenzo Moore-Vaughn, who was in the front passenger seat. Moore-Vaughn was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, Williams admitted what happened. He’s being held on a $25,000 cash only bond