Mascoutah police searching for purse thief

MASCOUTAH, IL – Mascoutah, IL police are looking for a suspect who they believe stole a woman’s purse then promptly used her credit and debit cards. On July 24, 2018, police believe the suspect used a window punch to gain access to a vehicle in Scheve Park, where he stole the purse. The stolen credit/debit cards inside were immediately used at local businesses, including a Wal-Mart.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who recognizes the suspect and/or suspect vehicle, is asked to call Det. Sgt. Jared Lambert of the Mascoutah Police Department at 618-566-2976.