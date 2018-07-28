× Once untouchable, ‘I Admit’ shows that R. Kelly is hurting

NEW YORK – Although Oronike Odeleye is the co-founder of the (hash)MuteRKelly campaign, she is still excited about the embattled R&B superstar’s new song, “I Admit.”

Not because she is blasting it on her stereo _ but because the release of the track confirms that the social media campaign she launched is working, and putting a dent in the entertainer’s career.

R. Kelly posted the 19-minute track about his battles and troubles to SoundCloud on Monday.

The release of “I Admit” makes Odeleye feel like they’d had a strong impact at hurting the singer’s bottom line.

R. Kelly acknowledges as much in his songs, saying he only tours to pay his rent, is broke and doesn’t even own the publishing on his own songs.