Week-long fashion event from August 12 to August 19

ST. LOUIS - Fashion & Faith Week is a week-long fashion event from Sunday, August 12 to Sunday, August 19. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or at The Vault Luxury Resale

Many Faces of Fashion w/ Special Guest Kelly Hoskins

Sunday, August 12, 2018 @ 3pm-6pm

North Park United Methodist

1525 Orchid Ave, St Louis, MO 63147

Tickets: $40

Winter is Coming

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 @ 6pm-8pm

The Fur & Leather Centre

7901 Clayton Rd., Clayton, MO 63105

FREE event

Season of Elegance

Thursday, August 16, 2018 @ 6pm-9pm

The Vault Luxury Resale

2325 S. Brentwood, MO 63144

FREE event

Fashion & Faith Week Day Conference sponsored by Eden Theological Seminary

Saturday, August 18, 2018 @ 10am-3pm

Eden Theological Seminary

475 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119

Tickets: $50 general admission /$75 at the door

Fashion & Worship

Sunday, August 19, 2018 @ 4pm-7pm

The Clinic Deliverance & Worship Center

10192 Halls Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63136

Tickets: $20

Find out about all the events at https://www.facebook.com/FashionFaithWeek/.

Purchase Tickets at https://fashionfaithweek.eventbrite.com.