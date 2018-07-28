Week-long fashion event from August 12 to August 19

ST. LOUIS - Fashion & Faith Week is a week-long fashion event from Sunday, August 12 to Sunday, August 19. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or at The Vault Luxury Resale
Many Faces of Fashion w/ Special Guest Kelly Hoskins
Sunday, August 12, 2018 @ 3pm-6pm
North Park United Methodist
1525 Orchid Ave, St Louis, MO 63147
Tickets: $40
Winter is Coming
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 @ 6pm-8pm
The Fur & Leather Centre
7901 Clayton Rd., Clayton, MO 63105
FREE event
Season of Elegance
Thursday, August 16, 2018 @ 6pm-9pm
The Vault Luxury Resale
2325 S. Brentwood, MO 63144
FREE event
Fashion & Faith Week Day Conference sponsored by Eden Theological Seminary
Saturday, August 18, 2018 @ 10am-3pm
Eden Theological Seminary
475 E. Lockwood Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119
Tickets: $50 general admission /$75 at the door
Fashion & Worship
Sunday, August 19, 2018 @ 4pm-7pm
The Clinic Deliverance & Worship Center
10192 Halls Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63136
Tickets: $20
Find out about all the events at https://www.facebook.com/FashionFaithWeek/.
Purchase Tickets at https://fashionfaithweek.eventbrite.com.