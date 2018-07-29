2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Inn from the Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Inn from the Storm is a not for profit organization that is committed to empowering previously incarcerated women returning home from prison through education, employment and supportive services. They offer a 3-6 month transitional discharge plan prior to leaving prison.

Once released the offenders will be offered 4 creative Transitional Case Management Service Plans designed for ex-offenders based on a comprehensive individual assessment. The programs are designed to mitigate problems for ex-offenders to concentrate on while adjusting to life on the outside. The offenders will become familiar with an organization that will assist with supportive services that will afford a greater chance for success in the community. Inn from the Storm will offer employment services, community service, educational training (assisting with obtaining their GED) mental health counseling, health assessment, and transitional housing.

2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Sunday, August 26, 2018 – 4 Person Scramble

Ruth Park Golf Course

8211 Groby Rd

University City, MO 63132

7:00 a.m. registration

8:00 a.m. Shotgun Start

Email nfromthestormllc@ gmail.com to register.