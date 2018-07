Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's National Lasagna Day and there's no better way to celebrate than with Charlie Gitto's homemade 6 layer lasagna! Anthony Gitto, owner and chef at Charlie Gitto's, shows us how to properly layer a lasagna.

There are three Charlie Gitto's locations:

On The Hill

From The Hill (Chesterfield)

At Hollywood Casino

To check out their menu or to make a reservation, visit charliegittos.com.