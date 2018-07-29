× Cubs Avoid Sweep, Beat Cardinals 5-2

Home runs by Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo and a costly error by Cardinals second baseman Yairo Munoz helped the Cubs avoid a sweep and win 5-2 on Sunday night at Busch Stadium. After an hour plus rain delay at the start of the game, Zobrist homered in the first inning off Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant to give Chicago the 1-0 early lead. Marcell Ozuna homered for the second straight game in the bottom half of the inning to give the Cards the lead at 2-1. Rizzo’s home run in the third inning tied the game at 2-2.

The fifth inning was the Cardinals undoing. After John Gant departed, reliever Austin Gomber took over. He had two on and two out when Jason Heyward grounded to second, but Munoz bobbled a sure third out. Rizzo scored the go ahead run, 3-2. Javier Baez then doubled home two more runs for insurance and a 5-2 cushion.

Gant was the tough luck losing pitcher (3-4). Kyle Hendricks was the winning pitcher for the Cubs (7-8), throwing seven innings, allowing just the Ozuna home run.

The Cardinals did take two of three games in this weekend series, but they still trail the first place Cubs by eight games in the National League Central division.