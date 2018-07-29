Hancock & Kelley – Steelworkers welcome President Donald Trump’s visit to Granite City

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Hancock and Kelley, the Fox 2 political insiders discuss President Donald Trump’s visit to Granite City Illinois to speak at the US Steel Plant. They also talk about the trade war between the US and China.

President Donald Trump is lamenting decades of U.S. trade policy as he addresses steelworkers in Illinois. Trump tells workers gathered at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works’ Steel Coil Warehouse that other countries were able to target U.S. workers and companies and steal U.S. intellectual property. He says past leaders allowed the U.S. trade deficit to balloon and complains: “They surrendered.” He says, “If you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country.”

Trump has taken aggressive action on trade, slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. That has prompted retaliatory action from countries that farmers and others worry will hurt their bottom lines.