Meet an adorable, lovable mutt at the Humane Society of Missouri for National Mutt Day

ST. LOUIS - National Mutt Day is this Tuesday, July 31, and there’s no better time to visit the Humane Society of Missouri to find your “soul mutt”!

When it comes to inheriting genetic diseases, mutts win out. Mutts tend to be healthier overall, with a much lower chance of developing certain diseases and cancers as well as ailments like hip dysplasia.

Your mutt’s distinctive features will have people clamoring to know what kind of dog you have. Pretty soon, your one-of-a-kind pal will be introducing you to new friends and fans all over town!

Meet an adorable, lovable mutt today at the Humane Society of Missouri. Check out adoptable animals online at www.hsmo.org or stop by one of the three shelter locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley and Maryland Heights.