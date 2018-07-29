NCJW STL to Serve More Than 1,600 Children at This Year’s Back to School! Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COUER -The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis (NCJW STL) will spread excitement and create smiles to over 1,600 underserved area children at the 18th Annual Back to School! Store at Congregation Temple Israel on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

The Back to School! Store is an annual, one-day event that provides new clothing, shoes, school supplies and books to underserved children so they can be confident and prepared for their first day of school.

NCJW STL partners with more than 50 community agencies and churches and more than 600 volunteers to carry out their largest community service project. The Store has served more than 14,000 underserved children since 2001. Children must be registered in advance by their host agency/church/congregation to attend the store.

A child sponsorship of $180 completely outfits one child with school supplies, personal care items, clothing, sneakers and a winter coat to begin the school year ready to learn. Over $200,000 is needed to run the Back to School! Store. The Store is funded through philanthropic grants, individual donations and the support of NCJW’s own Resale Shop. Donate directly online at ncjwstl.org.

Organizing the Back to School! Store is a year-long effort. Volunteer to be part of the working committee or take a shift or two the day of the Store. Volunteering for this project is a wonderful way to see the community in action, and has been called “the best volunteer experience of the year.”

For more information, visit ncjwstl.org.