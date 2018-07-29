Soggy Sunday across St. Louis doesn’t stop several big outdoor events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It may be a rainy Sunday in St. Louis but that’s not stopping Cardinals fans who want to see a sweep of the Cubs at Busch Stadium.

Fred Faust says, “It’s going to rain all night but we brought some sandwiches, we’ve got a poncho, we got a blanket, we've got plenty of time, so we thought we’d stick it out at least for a while anyway.”

But with close to an hour and a half rain delay and with more showers in the forecast it could be a wet one“We're in the 400 section. We have never been to Busch Stadium so we don’t know if there’s anything above us so we just brought it [umbrellas] just in case," says Brian Taylor.

But for the couple, who were celebrating their anniversary, and families who were enjoying a little time together, it’s a wash.

“We just decided to make the best of it and hopefully it’s a great day and a great game," says a fan.

But whether it’s a wet field or wet stage at The Muny, St. Louisans know how to handle the summertime showers.

Pat Morrow says, “It kept showering and they would stop, and it would shower and it would stop, so they have to stop and mop the stage because of the dancers.”

Many packed The Muny to see “Gypsy” and some say a little bit of rain won’t drive them away.

A Chris Brown concert at Hollywood Casino amphitheater also went on as scheduled.