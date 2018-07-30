9-year-old killed by truck gives gift of life and sight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD, Calif. - A 9-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Tuesday has given the gift of sight and life.

Johnny Davis’ eyes and heart were donated following his death after he was hit by a truck in Waterford, California, according to his family.

“Even when it's so painful and the memories keep playing, I gotta remember that God put me there because he knew that I needed that to heal later,” Johnny’s father, Adam Davis, told KTXL.

Adam and his wife, Justine, were reluctant to speak about Johnny’s death. However, they say his loving and warm spirit moved them.

“He was an angel here on earth and God called him home early because that's, that's where he was supposed to be in the beginning,” said Adam.

“And even if just one person finds God, then that's enough,” said Justine, Johnny’s mother.

Adam says he and his son went for a bike ride to a nearby river in Waterford on Tuesday.

When they approached TimBell Road, which has a steep descent near Yosemite Boulevard, Adam told Johnny to be careful.

“He just couldn’t stop,” said Adam.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports the 9-year-old collided with a truck

Adam — a trained Army medic — says everyone tried their best to save the boy.

The Davis family says they are super grateful to the first responders who were there for Johnny the moment he died and for the truck driver, they want him to know they do not blame him, at all.

“The man who was driving his truck, it's not your fault, man. There's nothing you could have done,” Adam said.

Despite their grief, Johnny’s parents are comforted by the colorful, energetic son they raised; and are now pushing for safer streets.

“I don't want any other kids to die, I don't want any other parents to feel the loss that I have to grieve for the rest of my life,” Adam said.

A public memorial is set for Johnny on August 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church.

The family is also raising money for his funeral through a GoFundMe account.