Dance teacher making dreams come true for special needs children

O’FALLON, Ill. – An O’Fallon, Illinois dance teacher is making dreams come true for special needs children. She is our Pay It Forward recipient for the month of July.

Kati Melton opened Without Limits Dance Company just a couple of months ago to offer special needs children the opportunity to dance perform and make friends. Kati’s friend, Donna Melton, nominated her for the Pay It Forward award and the $500 gift card from First Bank.

Without Limits has become so popular Kati has opened a second location in Edwardsville. She and the other dance instructors, who all have special education backgrounds, have about 40 students in five classes.

"I've been surrounded by individuals with special needs my whole life. My mom's a special ed teacher, my uncle had down syndrome, so I've always known that I've wanted to do it in some capacity, but combining the two together was just like a dream come true."

She could see that there were times when it was difficult for them to fit in with regular classes and she saw a need and she went for it.

“I think as a teacher it’s important when kids do great things—and kids do great things all the time—that we recognize that in our young adults today,” Wood said.

Kati said she’ll use the $500 gift to fulfill another dream for the dance studio.

"We can officially apply for our non-profit status, which is amazing,” she said.

