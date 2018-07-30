× Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing O’Fallon man

O’FALLON, Mo. – The Lee’s Summit PD has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 28-year- old Joshua Haley.

Haley was last seen leaving his grandparent’s residence on 1025 SE 5th Street Lee’s Summit street on foot Sunday, July 29 at 6:30a.m.

He is white, 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 150 lbs. Joshua has brown hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Nike shoes.

He suffers from schizophrenia and seizures and requires medication which he does not have with him.

Anyone seeing Josuha Haley, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lee’s Summit PD at 816-969-7390.