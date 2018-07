Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Drew Redington plays Tulsa in the show "Gypsy", which is being performed at the Muny until Thursday, August 2.

Redington is no stranger to Muny performances. He is from St. Louis and began working as a Muny kid in 2006. He is now one of the stars of "Gypsy." He said working with the cast and being able to have family and friends in the audience has been fantastic so far.

