How to avoid becoming a helicopter child

ST. LOUIS - Being a helicopter child to elderly parents can put strain on a family and sometimes cause more harm than good.

Dr. Timothy Pratt from SSM St. Clare Hospital described a helicopter child as a child who is overbearing and overprotective when it comes to taking care of their aging parents. Dr. Pratt said the key to avoid becoming a helicopter child is communicating early. He said it is important to talk with your parents and form a plan for how to best take care of them.

Dr. Pratt said St. Louis has specialists that people can turn to for help if they are lost or confused about how to give their elderly parents the best care.