Missouri opens criminal probe into duck boat incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri attorney general’s office says it has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the tourist boat that sank on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.

Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office confirmed Monday that it has an open investigation under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act into the July 19 duck boat incident at Table Rock Lake.

His spokeswoman, Mary Compton, said in an email that they are working with investigators to determine the facts and whether any criminal charges are appropriate.

The statement does not name any individuals or companies.