Mo. Attorney General sues popular swimming spot following two deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – On Monday, the Missouri Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against The Offsets in Madison County calling out dangerous conditions at the former quarry. Nine people have died at the popular swimming hole near Fredericktown, MO, including two deaths since July 4, 2018. Other people have been seriously injured.

The complaint contends the site poses an unlawful risk to public safety. It claims the height of bluffs surrounding the quarry make jumping into the water dangerous and make it difficult to exit the water, forcing someone to swim a long distance to reach dry land.

Despite the conditions and the resulting injuries, the lawsuit says the owners of The Offsets have not posted safety warnings, have not placed life-saving equipment near the bluffs, and have not brought in lifeguards.

Two St. Louis area men have died in separate incidents at The Offsets this month. Safion Livingston, 21, of St. Louis, drowned July 13. Cole Duffell, 19, of Chesterfield died there July 4.

It is my duty to protect Missouri consumers—and this park must remain closed until the proper safety measures are taken that will prevent future injuries and deaths. Read more: https://t.co/YS8VBvx6yF pic.twitter.com/KZDq8eI8qk — AG Josh Hawley (@AGJoshHawley) July 30, 2018