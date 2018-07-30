New rule prevents smoking in all public housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Starting Monday, July 30, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is implementing a new rule that makes multi-unit housing, including public housing, smokefree.

A report said adults living in public housing smoke 33 percent more than the general public. The new rule is meant to protect people, especially children, from secondhand smoke.

Plesetta Clayton from the American Lung Association in Missouri said the association is going to help people with the transition of this new rule by providing a variety of resources.

For more information and to see those resources go to www.lung.org.