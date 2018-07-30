× One dead, one wounded in Jennings shooting

JENNINGS, MO- One person is dead and another critically wounded after a shooting in Jennings Monday. Around 2:00pm, St. Louis County Police responded to a shooting near the 2100 block of Switzer Avenue. Officers found two victims, a man with at least one gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene and a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

After the shooting, at least two unknown suspects in a black sedan fled the scene, causing a crash between two other cars at the intersection of Jennings Station and Switzer.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The shooting victim has yet to be identified. A name will be released once an autopsy is completed and next of kin are notified.

If you have information in the case, call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.