Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Yadi is a 6-year-old bulldog available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society. This sweet boy was surrendered by his previous owner and now needs a new home. He is a cuddle-bug who loves belly rubs and walks well on a leash. He is not great with other dogs and would do better in a home with older children.

You can visit Yadi at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.