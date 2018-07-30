× Police: Intruder shot, killed at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – Police say an intruder was shot and killed after forcing his way into a home in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 58-year-old Dale Lecure died after being shot at about 8:15 p.m. Friday. He lived about three miles away.

Authorities say the two men inside the home told them that they argued and struggled with Lecuru and that he was shot in the abdomen during the struggle. Lecuru was conscious and breathing after the shooting, but he later died at a hospital.

The two men who were in the home were not hurt.

Police did not say who fired the shot that killed the burglar.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, which is classified as a burglary case.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com