Song of the Day – Muny Monday – Meet Me In St. Louis!

This is the last Muny Monday for 2018! And for the season finale, Meet Me In St. Louis will take The Muny stage August 4-12!

Clang, clang, clang, we are off to The Muny! Based on the heartwarming 1944 MGM film, Meet Me In St. Louis paints a wholesome portrait of a turn of the century American family. Set in the summer of 1903, the Smiths eagerly await the grand opening of the 1904 World’s Fair. With hits such as “The Trolley Song,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Boy Next Door” and the title number, this is the perfect finale to our 100th season and will evoke nothing but love and pride…right here in St. Louis.

