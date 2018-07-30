St. Louis Blues announce 2018-2019 promotional giveaway night schedule

ST. LOUIS, MO – Fan favorites and new items are featured in the 2018-2019 Blues promotional calendar. You can get tickets to these games starting in August. The St. Louis Blues announce that regular season single-game tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 24 at 10am.

The 2018-19 season will feature eight giveaway nights. The Blues will announce a full list of 2018-19 Theme Nights later this summer. More information: www.stlouisblues.com/promotions

2018-19 Promotional Giveaway Schedule
Item Presenter Date Distribution
Team Calendar Dobbs Tire & Auto Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets All Fans
Magnetic Schedule Pepsi Oct. 6 vs. Chicago Blackhawks All Fans
Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt FOX Sports Midwest Nov. 6 vs. Carolina Hurricanes First 12,000 fans
Team Poster Fry-Wagner Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles Kings All Fans
Blues Yearbook Dec. 5 vs. Edmonton Oilers First 12,000 fans
Heritage Beanie & Scarf Set Ameren Dec. 11 vs. Florida Panthers Frist 12,000 fans
Player Bobblehead Pepsi Jan. 8 vs. Dallas Stars First 12,000 fans
Quarter-Zip Pullover Enterprise Feb. 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs First 12,000 fans

