St. Louis Blues announce 2018-2019 promotional giveaway night schedule

ST. LOUIS, MO – Fan favorites and new items are featured in the 2018-2019 Blues promotional calendar. You can get tickets to these games starting in August. The St. Louis Blues announce that regular season single-game tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 24 at 10am.

The 2018-19 season will feature eight giveaway nights. The Blues will announce a full list of 2018-19 Theme Nights later this summer. More information: www.stlouisblues.com/promotions