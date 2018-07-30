St. Louis Blues announce 2018-2019 promotional giveaway night schedule
ST. LOUIS, MO – Fan favorites and new items are featured in the 2018-2019 Blues promotional calendar. You can get tickets to these games starting in August. The St. Louis Blues announce that regular season single-game tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 24 at 10am.
The 2018-19 season will feature eight giveaway nights. The Blues will announce a full list of 2018-19 Theme Nights later this summer. More information: www.stlouisblues.com/promotions
2018-19 Promotional Giveaway Schedule
|Item
|Presenter
|Date
|Distribution
|Team Calendar
|Dobbs Tire & Auto
|Oct. 4 vs. Winnipeg Jets
|All Fans
|Magnetic Schedule
|Pepsi
|Oct. 6 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|All Fans
|Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt
|FOX Sports Midwest
|Nov. 6 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
|First 12,000 fans
|Team Poster
|Fry-Wagner
|Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles Kings
|All Fans
|Blues Yearbook
|Dec. 5 vs. Edmonton Oilers
|First 12,000 fans
|Heritage Beanie & Scarf Set
|Ameren
|Dec. 11 vs. Florida Panthers
|Frist 12,000 fans
|Player Bobblehead
|Pepsi
|Jan. 8 vs. Dallas Stars
|First 12,000 fans
|Quarter-Zip Pullover
|Enterprise
|Feb. 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|First 12,000 fans