St. Louis Burger Week' – Grab $6 gourmet burgers from 40 restaurants

ST. LOUIS – Take some time this week to celebrate hamburgers. The Missouri Beef Council is helping you grab a $6 burger from more than 40 restaurants. Local chefs are offering their unique take on the dish from July 30th to August 5th. They’re offering everything from gourmet blends to off-menu specialties.

The description on BurgerWeekStLouis.com states, “The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and St. Louis-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places! We will even be printing Burger Passports for participants to get stamped at participating locations throughout the week! Collect at least 4 stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring a Grill and Ultimate Grill Out!”

Post pics of your burgers and Bud Select with the hashtag #stlburgerweek and you could be randomly selected to win a gift card!

RSVP to the event on Facebook here.

Grab your passport and see all the locations offering unique burgers here.

