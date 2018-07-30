Watch the entire ‘duck boats’ lawsuit press conference

An attorney says an Indiana family that lost nine members when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake wants to ensure that the duck boat industry is banned so no one else suffers the same grief.

A federal lawsuit filed Sunday seeks $100 million in damages on behalf of two members of the Coleman family who died July 19 at Table Rock Lake when the Ride the Ducks boat sank, killing 17 people.

Robert Mongeluzzi, a Philadelphia-based attorney, said Monday the family’s priorities are to find out what happened and to make sure “no one ever dies again inside a death trap duck boat.”

Mongeluzzi’s law firm won a $17 million settlement after two Hungarian students drowned in a duck boat ride in Philadelphia in 2010.