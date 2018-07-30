Win Premium tickets to Journey Def Leppard at Busch with Margie + Monica

Promising to be the Tour of the Year, two of the world’s greatest rock bands –JOURNEY and DEF LEPPARD – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour coming to Busch Stadium Friday, August 24th with special guest Cheap Trick!

FOX 2 is giving away a pair of tickets every day this week, with one grand prize winner winning four tickets to attend the show with FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor + Monica Adams!!

For a bonus chance to win, follow @FOX2Now on Instagram or use the hashtag #JourneyatBusch!

Tickets are on sale now!

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard—Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Save (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums)—continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. The group’s spectacular live shows and an arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard’s influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as “Rock of Ages”, “Pour Some Sugar on Me” and “Foolin”. Fans can visit cardinals.com/journey for more information and the latest updates. This is the third concert scheduled at Busch Stadium for the 2018 season. Previously announced concerts will be headlined by Kenny Chesney in July and Ed Sheeran in September. #CardsEvents

