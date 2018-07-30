× Wrongful death lawsuit filed against ‘Ride the Ducks’ seeks millions

BRANSON, Mo. – The first lawsuit has been filed in that deadly duck boat disaster.

17 people died July 19th when a duck boat went down in heavy weather on Table Rock Lake.

Attorneys have filed a $100 million dollar lawsuit against the company that owns “Ride The Ducks Branson,” on behalf of victim’s families.

The attorneys have litigated other duck boat wrongful death cases in the past.

They claim the company ignored storm warnings and didn’t heed safety warnings about the boat’s canopies