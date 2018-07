EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An investigation is underway after a body was found in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, around 6:44 a.m. a pedestrian walking by a vacant lot at 15th and Kansas Street discovered a body.

The victim was identified as a 37-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released.

The investigation into this death continues by the state police.