City of St. Louis propose changes for trash collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The City of St. Louis has been dealing with trash problems, and now the extent of issues with the city’s trash trucks are coming to light.

St. Louis city aldermen is hosting a committee meeting at 10a.m. at City Hall Tuesday, following Monday night town hall meeting joined by several south St. Louis Aldermen discussing city trash service.

Residents have complained about trash not being picked up.

The city is working to replace its aging fleet of trash trucks, but there's currently a shortage.

The city has already added 16 new vehicles with plans to have a total of 31 new trucks by the end of the year.

Monday's town hall meeting also addressed the issue of illegal fireworks and the fire dangers they cause.

Aldermanic committee meeting on trash collection