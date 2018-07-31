Crestwood residents complain over unsightly mound where mall once stood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – The site of the former Crestwood Mall has become an eyesore, and residents are frustrated and want answers.

The mound that sits on the mall site is referred to as Mount Crestwood by frustrated residents, who said they haven’t noticed any progress on the site in a year.

“Rat-infested, weed-infested, who knows what? But the mound is high and disgraceful looking,” said Bill Hohn, Crestwood resident.

Demolition of the old mall was completed last summer. But since then, not much has happened at the site. Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson said he agrees with residents.

“I'm hopeful that within 24-48 hours, we'll be able to announce details of a grading plan to level what residents affectionately call Mt. Crestwood,” Simpson said.

Chicago-based UrbanStreet Group, LLC bought the 47-acre property. The company’s proposed a $100 million mixed-use development, but so far there’s nothing to show and no public details.

“It's not knowing what’s going on. Who could help us, who can get this going, why it’s stalled…,” said Mary Hohn.

Simpson said he’s not frustrated because a big project like that takes time to develop and implement. He admitted certain things haven’t gone their way, but the mall’s gone and that was the biggest obstacle for redevelopment.

“UrbanStreet has been very good to work with. Very responsive. I have confidence they'll get the job done,” he said.

Simpson said UrbanStreet still plans a mixed-use area but are now trying out some new concepts locally and exploring new partnerships.

“How long will this go on?” Bill Hohn said. “I mean, it’s going on, been going on. Nobody seems to have any answers.”

Simpson said he’s hopeful UrbanStreet will provide a solid, workable plan within the next six months.