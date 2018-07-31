“Fashion and Faith Week” – Combining fashion and faith to give back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - "Fashion and Faith Week" is an original event created by Paulette Whitfield Black that gives back to charities and fund missions overseas.

Black said "Fashion and Faith Week" presents a variety of opportunities for people in the faith community that want fashion to be their main profession.

"Faith and Fashion Week" is Sunday, August 12 to Sunday, August 19. The week includes some of the following events:

Many Faces of Fashion with Special Guest Kelly Hoskins, Sunday, August 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Winter is Coming, Wednesday, August 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Season of Elegance, Thursday, August 16, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Some events are free and others require tickets.

For more information or to buy tickets go to www.eventbrite.com or find them on Facebook @FashionFaithWeek.