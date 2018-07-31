ST. LOUIS, MO – Congratulations to FOX 2 sportscaster Zac Choate and his wife, Ashley. The couple welcomed their second son, Zane Michael, on Tuesday. He says everyone is doing great, especially new big brother, little Zac.
FOX 2’s Zac Choate welcomes baby #2
