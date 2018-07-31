Gas Mart promises to meet demands after employees kick woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A gas station is still closed after two workers were caught on camera on July 24th kicking a woman who refused to leave. Today the owners held a press conference to discuss whats next.

Gas Mart is apologizing for the incident that was caught on camera as two employees kicked a woman. They don't know when it will re-open.

Officials say they have a list of demands from the community they hope that Gas Mart will meet before they reopen their doors. The gas station owners say they are willing to meet those demands.

Tensions were high during the meeting.

"Gas Mart will remain closed until further notice. We will be supporting Miss Adams through behavioral, emotional, and physical health services. We will continue to invest in the community though donating to community organizations as we have for the past two decades. We will also be hiring qualified candidates in the community for different positions of employment. We will also be implementing stricter safety measure prohibiting any loitering on store premises," said Gas Mart St. Louis Operations Manager.

Gas Mart says employees will also go through sensitivity training.