Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The challenges of the back to school season can seem overwhelming for many parents. Editorial director of "Mom Trends", Lauren Barth, shared her advice on how to survive the shopping season and also thrive throughout the semesters.

Barth said her #1 tip when back school shopping is to be sure and stick to the list. She said to just buy what is needed.

For more information go to www.momtrends.com.